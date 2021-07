Marvel has revealed that there will indeed be a second season of “Loki” via an insert in a post credits scene in the final episode of season 1. At the 42 minutes and 48 seconds mark of the episode, it says simply: “Loki will return in season 2.” No further details were provided regarding the next season of the series that stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character. “Loki” is the third series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus. The first was the acclaimed “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, which earned 23 Emmy nominations on Tuesday. The second,...