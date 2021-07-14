Cancel
Delaware State

Curative, Delaware’s COVID-19 Testing Partner, Shifting to New Testing Method Starting Thursday

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CASTLE, Del.– Beginning Thursday, July 15, Delaware’s largest COVID-19 testing partner, Curative, Inc., will shift from using a self-administered saliva-based test to a self-administered shallow nasal test. The new PCR testing method is expected to have the same turnaround time for results, usually within 24 to 48 hours of the test specimen being received at Curative’s lab.

