Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Slow down if driving on I-17. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins STRONG THUNDERSTORM ALONG I-17 FROM BUMBLE BEE TO BLACK CANYON CITY IN YAVAPAI COUNTY UNTIL 515 AM MST At 427 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm along I-17 from Bumble Bee to Black Canyon City, moving east at 10 mph. Half inch hail, heavy rainfall, and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rock Springs, Bumble Bee and Black Canyon City.alerts.weather.gov
