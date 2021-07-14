Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; Upper Gunnison River Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and southeast Utah. * Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of Colorado and southeast Utah. This will lead to another round of afternoon thunderstorms capable or producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * Burn scars will especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses leading to debris and mud flows.