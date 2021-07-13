Cancel
Mechanisms and heterogeneity of in situ mineral processing by the marine nitrogen fixer Trichodesmium revealed by single-colony metaproteomics

By Noelle A. Held, Kevin M. Sutherland, Eric A. Webb, Matthew R. McIlvin, Natalie R. Cohen, Alexander J. Devaux, David A. Hutchins, John B. Waterbury, Colleen M. Hansel, Mak A. Saito
Cover picture for the articleThe keystone marine nitrogen fixer Trichodesmium thrives in high-dust environments. While laboratory investigations have observed that Trichodesmium colonies can access the essential nutrient iron from dust particles, less clear are the biochemical strategies underlying particle–colony interactions in nature. Here we demonstrate that Trichodesmium colonies engage with mineral particles in the wild with distinct molecular responses. We encountered particle-laden Trichodesmium colonies at a sampling location in the Southern Caribbean Sea; microscopy and synchrotron-based imaging then demonstrated heterogeneous associations with iron oxide and iron-silicate minerals. Metaproteomic analysis of individual colonies by a new low-biomass approach revealed responses in biogeochemically relevant proteins including photosynthesis proteins and metalloproteins containing iron, nickel, copper, and zinc. The iron-storage protein ferritin was particularly enriched implying accumulation of mineral-derived iron, and multiple iron acquisition pathways including Fe(II), Fe(III), and Fe-siderophore transporters were engaged. While the particles provided key trace metals such as iron and nickel, there was also evidence that Trichodesmium was altering its strategy to confront increased superoxide production and metal exposure. Chemotaxis regulators also responded to mineral presence suggesting involvement in particle entrainment. These molecular responses are fundamental to Trichodesmium’s ecological success and global biogeochemical impact, and may contribute to the leaching of particulate trace metals with implications for global iron and carbon cycling.

