2018 Caspian Blue Nissan Rogue

Roanoke Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPA 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Nice, GREAT MILES 26,944! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, [B93] CHROME REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR, [B94] ROOF RAIL CROSS BARS SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...

roanoke.com

Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Magnetic Black Metallic Nissan Murano

Magnetic Black Metallic 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 CVT with Xtronic, AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Silver Sky Metallic Toyota RAV4

LE trim, Silver Sky Metallic exterior and Black interior. Great Shape, ONLY 52,037 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Blue Reflex Mica Mazda MAZDA3

WAS $31,880, FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Nice, GREAT MILES 13,852! Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Local Trade-In SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Empire Beige Metallic Chevrolet Tahoe

DVD Entertainment System, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, 4x4, Captains Chairs, SUNROOF, POWER PANORAMIC, DUAL-PANE... EMPIRE BEIGE METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK / MOCHA interior, High Country trim. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Bright White Clear Coat Ram 1500 Classic

Tradesman trim, Bright White Clear Coat exterior. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850R... 4x4, Hitch, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat Jeep Grand Cherokee

Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850R... Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat exterior, Limited trim. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Super White Toyota RAV4

Very Nice. PRICED TO MOVE $800 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Bluetooth, ALL WEATHER LINER PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Mosaic Black Metallic Chevrolet Camaro

Nice, GREAT MILES 15,222! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, RS PACKAGE, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO.. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot Satellite Radio, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Gun Metallic Nissan Sentra

EPA 37 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City!, $900 below J.D. Power Retail! S trim. Nice, LOW MILES - 23,259! Bluetooth, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, iPod/MP3 Input, [B92] BODY COLORED SPLASH GUARDS (4 P... Back-Up Camera. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Magnetic Metallic Ford Escape

Nice, ONLY 37,672 Miles! SE trim. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Seats, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, 4x4, CHARCOAL BLACK, HEATED UNIQUE CLOTH F... CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Oxford White Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW

Nice, GREAT MILES 53,490! ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 F... XL VALUE PACKAGE, SYNC COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT S... 4x4, Hitch, ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO, 4X4 ELECTRONIC-SHIFT-ON-THE-FLY (ESOF... CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Trailer Hitch Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2012 Polished Metal Metallic Honda Fit

EPA 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Clean. Fit trim, Polished Metal Metallic exterior and Gray interior. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, New Tires, Local Trade-In. READ MORE!. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Auction Cars on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Billet Clearcoat Dodge Durango

Nice. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City!, $700 below J.D. Power Retail! Nav System, Leather, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Smart Device Integration, All Wheel Drive, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, POWER SUNROOF CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Midnight Black Met Toyota Tundra

WiFi Hotspot, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Hitch, Apple CarPlay, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input. SR5 trim. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Apple CarPlay, WiFi Hotspot, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration...
CarsShropshire Star

Nissan updates Leaf with new ‘sound’

Electric model gains a variety of additional features. Nissan has refreshed its electric Leaf for 2021, bringing new features and additional connected systems. One of the most notable introductions, however, is ‘Canto’ – a bespoke sound that has been created by designers and engineers in Japan and then locally adapted at Nissan’s technical centre in Europe.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Ivy Metallic Chevrolet Equinox

Great Conditon. EPA 30 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! LS trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, Keyless Start, All Wheel Drive, ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, S... Turbo Charged Engine SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 White Knuckle Clearcoat Dodge Charger

Nice, GREAT MILES 10,896! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP5... Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Bright White Clear Coat Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Very Nice. Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 POLISHED GRANITE C... iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, COLD WEATHER GROUP CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player,...
CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Platinum White Pearl Honda Civic

ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 16" Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, and Trip computer.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2011 Silver Kia Rio

EPA 36 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Nice. Silver exterior and Gray interior, SX trim. Bluetooth, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Local Trade-In, Affordable price tag; attractive interior; generous warranty. -Edmunds.com. CLICK ME!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap...

