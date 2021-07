BioNTech announced a deal on Monday to provide Taiwan with 10 million doses of the company's coronavirus vaccine, ending a serious shortage on the island. "It has always been our goal to provide access to a well-tolerated and effective vaccine for as many people as possible worldwide," Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech said. "BioNTech is glad to be able to also supply the Taiwanese people with vaccines manufactured in the European Union."