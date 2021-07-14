Cancel
Feds charge 4 in Iran plot to kidnap activist from U.S. home

By Nexstar Media Wire
WGN TV
WGN TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — An Iranian intelligence officer and three alleged members of an Iranian intelligence network have been charged in Manhattan with plotting to kidnap a prominent Iranian opposition activist and writer in exile and take her back to Tehran, authorities said Tuesday. An indictment in Manhattan federal court...

