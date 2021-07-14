Cancel
Latest OnePlus Watch update brings UI optimizations and positioning improvements

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus launched its first smartwatch — the OnePlus Watch — during the OnePlus 9 series launch event earlier this year. In our review, we found that it offered a premium design, great battery life, and snappy performance. However, it lacked polish, and it was missing a couple of key features that OnePlus announced at launch. Since then, OnePlus has rolled out a couple of updates for the smartwatch with new features like additional workout modes, always-on display support, camera controls, and more. The company is now rolling out yet another update for the OnePlus Watch, which brings several UI optimizations and positioning improvements.

