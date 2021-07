Reinier Jesus and Brazil kicked off their Olympic Games campaign in style, earning a 4-2 win over 10-man Germany. Brazil and Germany faced off at the International Stadium Yokohama on Thursday in a rematch of the final of the 2016 Olympic Games. The defending Olympic champions got off to a blistering start and took the lead in the 7th minute through Richarlison. The Everton forward then doubled his tally mid-way through the first half, before completing his hat-trick in the 30th minute.