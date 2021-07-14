Cancel
'Star Trek' Gets 'WandaVision' Director

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Star Trek movie is in development at Paramount, and it has WandaVision director Matt Shakman attached to helm the flick which will get released June 9, 2023. Details are scarce about the new Star Trek movie - as it is unknown if it will feature the Chris Pine cast and crew - but the movie will feature for the first time a pair of female writers Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, with J.J. Abrams also back as producer.

cosmicbook.news

