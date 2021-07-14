Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Seedtag’s Computer Vision Capabilities Boost Olympics Brand Sponsorships Within Digital Environment

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most powerful and compelling types of AI, computer vision is the field of machine learning that partly replicates the complexity of the human vision system. This enables computers to identify and process objects in images in the same way that humans do. Using its image recognition technology, Seedtag can deliver highly visible advertising campaigns to more than 500 million users as they view pictures and content across more than 3,000 premium publishers.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Vision#Summer Olympics#Online Advertising#Ai#Marketing Technology News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
Singapore
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Businessaithority.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Team Huddle Tackles Ineffective Meetings With Launch of AI-Powered Scheduling Platform

ScheduleIQ optimizes scheduling meetings around people and how they work best. Team Huddle, an AI-powered tech company focused on the future of work, is tackling a major problem we all face: ineffective meetings. To solve this, its platform positions people to do their best work by prioritizing their unique schedules and preferences, which will improve business performance and productivity. By putting people first, Team Huddle equips users with a solution that helps them do better in both their professional and personal lives.
Technologymartechseries.com

Dynamic Yield Positioned Highest and Furthest in 2021 Gartner MQ for Personalization Engines

Latest report marks company’s fourth consecutive year as a Leader. Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced it has been positioned both highest based on its ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision in the Leader’s quadrant of Gartner’s 2021 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.* Dynamic Yield has been named as a Leader in 4/4 of the analyst firm’s reports on the category, which first began being published in 2018.
Posted by
HackerNoon

Small Businesses Use AI Tools To Increase Their Leads By 50%

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and resources have become indispensable to today’s industry. The 2019 study by Gartner shows that in the last four years, the use of AI has increased by 270%. In the last year alone, the number of organizations that have deployed AI in some way has more than triples from 4% to 14%.
Economymartechseries.com

New Report Emphasizes Importance of Authentic Marketing Content for Tourism and Hospitality Industries

Travel Brands recommended to focus on communicating trust and confidence as industries rebuild post-lockdown. New research stresses the importance of using authentic social media and marketing content for travel-related industries as they recover from the global impacts of COVID-19. Travel-centric brands face a “next normal” in a world where social media adoption and consumer expectations have increased exponentially.
Softwaremartechseries.com

ZINFI Introduces Advanced Remote Collaboration Features for Its Partner Relationship Management Platform

In Anticipation of a Hybrid Post-Pandemic Workplace Environment, ZINFI’s Enhances Its Industry-Leading PRM Platform to Create a More Streamlined, Personalized User Experience. ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM),...
Internetmartechseries.com

Top-Rated Partner Marketing Platform Releases Innovative Facebook Campaign Tracking Integration

Everflow’s Facebook Conversions API (CAPI) integration provides more data, custom tracking capabilities, faster page loading, cookie-less tracking, and other performance benefits. Everflow announced the launch today of a platform integration feature that allows clients to easily connect their partner marketing program to the Facebook Conversions API (CAPI). A first for...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Latest Unanet Product Enhancements Demonstrate Dedication to Customer Experience and Success

Customer engagement programs deliver on promises to GovCon, AEC customers. Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) provider, released the latest enhancements to its award-winning software. The new features are designed specifically to give customers integrated, industry-leading service and support, and further demonstrate why Unanet is rapidly becoming the ERP and CRM provider of choice for thousands of government contractor, architecture, engineering and construction companies across the nation.
Technologymartechseries.com

A Few of the Most Successful Augmented Reality (AR) Marketing Campaigns

With Augmented Reality taking over marketing strategies worldwide, it seems that this digital integration with the physical world is going to change how we understand or accept digitalization. The marketing sector has been increasingly focusing on creating unique and immersive customer experiences for their brands. With the help of AR and augmented experiences, the difference between real-time and the digital world is blurring.
TV & Videosmartechseries.com

Samba TV Announces Global TV Viewership Dashboard With Real-Time Ratings for Local, National, and International Events

Launching in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Australia, the Analytics Tool Delivers TV Data with Scale and Accuracy Across Demographic and Geographic Segments. Samba TV, a global leader in omniscreen advertising and analytics, announced the launch of its global Real-time TV Viewership Dashboard, an interactive TV analytics dashboard featuring geographic and demographic analysis of viewership in real-time across the world, starting with four of the largest media markets: the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Australia.
Businessmartechseries.com

BBTV Strengthens Advertising Sales Division With Martin Cass

BBTV Holdings Inc. , the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, has engaged Martin Cass as a strategic consultant for its Advertising Sales division. Marketing Technology News: Alliance Develops Shared Diversity and Inclusion Goals. “As an important part of our Plus Solutions business,...
Businessmartechseries.com

Collibra Named a Leader in Data Governance Solutions by Independent Research Firm

Data Intelligence Company Recognized for Excelling in Stewardship, Policy, and Overall Governance Management. Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021 by Forrester Research. Collibra received the highest score among all vendors in the policy management criterion, the highest score possible in the data governance management criterion, and tied for the highest score in the stewardship management criterion. The company was also top ranked in strategy and market presence (tied).
Softwaremartechseries.com

SmartZone v6.1 Adds Over 60 New OCR Languages and Full-Page OCR Functionality

Accusoft announced the latest update to SmartZone, its versatile data capture SDK for forms processing. The version 6.1 update expands the integration’s already robust language support for Optical Character Recognition (OCR) by adding 65 new languages, with a special emphasis on Central European, Cyrillic, Baltic, and Asian language groups. Marketing...
Businessmartechseries.com

For 3rd Time In 4 Years, A McCann Worldgroup Client Recognized With Prestigious One Show CMO Pencil

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard Wins 2021 Honor. A jury of leading global CMOs unanimously selected Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business at Mastercard, as winner of The One Show 2021 CMO Pencil, honoring the CMO behind the world’s single most impactful idea on a brand’s business from the past year.
trust.org

Brands wake up to LGBT+ sponsorship deals as acceptance grows in sport

As a record of more than 160 openly LGBT+ athletes prepare to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, brands increasingly recognize the appeal of authenticity. * More than 160 LGBT+ people to participate in Tokyo Games. * Sponsors used to shun gay athletes, but now embrace them. * Trans athletes...
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Nick Heys, CEO of Jabmo

What does it take for marketers to plan engaging multichannel campaigns for their key accounts throughout the buying cycle; besides ensuring better marketing-sales collaboration, there are several other factors that come into play: Nick Heys, CEO of Jabmo shares some thoughts:. ______. Tell us a little about yourself Nick, what...
Economymartechseries.com

Brandcast included in New Tech: Content Engagement Solutions for B2B, Q3 2021 Report by Independent Research Firm

Brandcast cited in Interactive Content Studio Functionality Segment for B2B customer-facing teams. Brandcast—the first no-code digital customer experience platform—announced that they’ve been included in Forrester’s recent report: New Tech: Content Engagement Solutions For B2B, Q3 2021. Brandcast is cited in the Interactive Content Studio functionality segment of this new report.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market is Thriving Worldwide with SAP, Qlik, Tableau, Oracle, IBM

The latest independent research document on Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms market report advocates analysis of SAP, Qlik, GoodData, Domo, Tableau, Sisense, SAS, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft & Looker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy