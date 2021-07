Top seed Yulia Putintseva reached the semi-finals of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday. The Kazakh came from a set down to defeat Kateryna Kozlova 6-7(4), 6-0, 7-5 in two hours and 37 minutes. In the opening set, both players exchanged two breaks of serve each before its outcome was decided in the tie-break which the Ukrainian claimed to take a lead in the match.