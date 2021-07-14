Jena DeMoss: What is baby-led weaning?

The term “baby-led weaning” is different today from what it was 30 years ago. In the past, it simply meant, “let babies wean from nursing or bottle feeding when they are ready and at a pace they choose.” Today, it refers to skipping the step of spoon-feeding a baby with pureed foods, and instead allowing the 6-month old to self-feed table foods. The foods offered must be soft, easy-to-grasp finger-foods at the “table” in their high chair with the family at mealtime. Examples include: bananas sliced lengthwise (picture matchstick sliced), soft-steamed or roasted (well-cooked) carrot sticks, broccoli florets or green beans, sweet potatoes, ripe peaches or mangoes, avocado slices, small lengthwise slices of toast, and small, moist cuts of diced meat that are easy to maneuver and swallow. An example of a well-cooked vegetable is one that you could smash with your tongue to the roof of your mouth. Important to consider: a baby must be developmentally ready to self-feed, including being able to sit up by themselves and have hand-to-mouth coordination.