Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Jena DeMoss: What is baby-led weaning?

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe term “baby-led weaning” is different today from what it was 30 years ago. In the past, it simply meant, “let babies wean from nursing or bottle feeding when they are ready and at a pace they choose.” Today, it refers to skipping the step of spoon-feeding a baby with pureed foods, and instead allowing the 6-month old to self-feed table foods. The foods offered must be soft, easy-to-grasp finger-foods at the “table” in their high chair with the family at mealtime. Examples include: bananas sliced lengthwise (picture matchstick sliced), soft-steamed or roasted (well-cooked) carrot sticks, broccoli florets or green beans, sweet potatoes, ripe peaches or mangoes, avocado slices, small lengthwise slices of toast, and small, moist cuts of diced meat that are easy to maneuver and swallow. An example of a well-cooked vegetable is one that you could smash with your tongue to the roof of your mouth. Important to consider: a baby must be developmentally ready to self-feed, including being able to sit up by themselves and have hand-to-mouth coordination.

www.austindailyherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Led Weaning#Food Waste#Avocado#Cooking#Greek#First Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Nutritionjacksonprogress-argus.com

7 ways to incorporate more blueberries into your diet

Fruits and vegetables are vital components of a nutritious diet, and few foods pack a more nutritional punch than blueberries. Verywell Health says blueberries are touted as a superfood because they are full of antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, and phytosterols, which are micronutrients that can significantly lower LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Blueberries also are low in saturated fat and may help lower triglyceride levels. A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that women who consume blueberries on a daily basis have lower blood pressure. Furthermore, researchers in Finland determined a berry-rich diet supports healthy aging and controls the risk of chronic diseases.
NutritionPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Delicious Food Staple Can Help Regulate Hormones During Menopause

The humble potato has long been a staple of the American diet, and sweet potatoes in particular are beloved for their thick consistency, sugary flavor, and versatility. Whether they’re a dinner side dish or the foundation for a dessert all on their own, you can never go wrong with one on your plate. Even better, it turns out that sweet potatoes can do wonders for dealing with imbalances in your hormones as you go through menopause.
Food & Drinks929nin.com

The 5 Health Benefits of Black Garlic and How to Make it at Home

Black garlic has made a comeback after it first rose to popularity centuries ago in Asian cuisine, for medicinal purposes and a touch of sweet flavor to add to sauces. Now, aged fermented garlic is trending again, as chefs from around the world present upscale foods made with black garlic for its unique color and distinctive flavor.
NutritionPosted by
GreenMatters

4 Unusual Benefits of Eating Goji Berries

Like seaweed, matcha, and chia seeds, goji berries seem to have grown in popularity over the past few years. The current take is that these tiny fruits are another in a long line of superfoods and that they possess the capability to support immune function, regulate blood glucose, and even reverse the aging process to a degree.
psychologytoday.com

How Do Babies Know What's Alive?

Babies must decide whether a person or object is alive when exploring if and how to communicate with it. Human features of living things include faces, motion, and goal-directed behavior. Non-human features of living things include self-propelled motion and the ability to respond to communication. When my son Edwin was...
Kidsmetroparent.com

What to Do if Your Big Kid Reverts Back to Baby Talk

Your child, who’s known how to speak properly for years, has suddenly started “baby talking” again. It was adorable to hear those mispronounced words and phrases when they were first learning to talk, but when older kids speak incorrectly on purpose, it can be a little concerning – if not a shock – to parents. Most of the time, though, it’s just a stage. Here’s what’s going on.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Eating Trick To Reduce Inflammation, Says Doctor

Studies have routinely shown that chronic inflammation is associated with various chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, Crohn's disease, and even cancer, just to name a few. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of diseases associated with chronic inflammation is projected to increase persistently over the...
RecipesMedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Homemade Baby Food?

Homemade baby food is inexpensive and healthier for your baby, as it retains the vitamins and nutrients that are often lost in commercial baby foods. But when you have a busy schedule, the idea of making baby food at home can be a little daunting. Of course, before introducing solid...
Kidsmomjunction.com

What Age Do Babies Become Toddlers?

There are several stages of a baby’s development, and each stage has a name. Knowing the stage of your baby’s growth could help determine the key attributes of their development, such as developmental milestones. Toddlerhood is the last stage of early childhood as the child progresses to become a preschooler. The toddlerhood stage is marked by several new achievements of the child’s life, including achieving new skills that last a lifetime.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

How to vaccinate early-weaned calves

Veterinarians and cattle producers have long embraced pre-weaning vaccines as effective tools to help reduce the impact of respiratory disease in calves following the stress of weaning. Vaccination against viral pathogens, such as bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV), infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR), parainfluenza three (PI3) and bovine viral diarrhea (BVD)...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

On Nutrition: Coffee and bone health

Dear Dr. Blonz: I’ve been a coffee drinker for most of my adult life, but have now read that coffee absorbs calcium — that it can even pull calcium out of bones and lead to osteoporosis. Is that true? And if so, does adding milk or half-and-half to coffee provide calcium to counter the effect and keep it from absorbing calcium elsewhere? I have osteopenia. — S.T., Tulsa.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Your Coffee Before Breakfast, Expert Says

Coffee lovers know there are so many reasons to hold the wildly beloved beverage close: The taste, the comforting ritual, even coffee's benefits for your hair. If chief among your reasons for loving coffee is the turbo charge it gives your wake-up each morning, you may want to take a slight pause. That's according to a registered dietitian, who says if you actually want to get the most out of your daily caffeine dose, there's a prime-time window that delivers the biggest benefit.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Popular Foods You Should Never Eat After 50, Say Dietitians

Turning 50 is a major milestone and one that can bring about major changes for your health and wellbeing. While for some people this can spark a newfound commitment to healthy living, for many others, it can mean that staying in shape is harder than ever before. That's why it's such a critical time to make your wellbeing your top priority—starting with what you're eating.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Not Taking Vitamin D Supplements, Says Dietitian

Over the past year, vitamin D has become a hot topic, with multiple studies suggesting a link between low vitamin D levels and an increased risk of catching COVID or developing more severe symptoms from the virus. Unfortunately, insufficient levels of vitamin D affect more people than you may realize—a 2011 study published in the journal Nutrition Research found that, among 4,495 U.S. adults studied, approximately 42% were vitamin D deficient.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.

Comments / 0

Community Policy