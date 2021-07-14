Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

OTTO MagPowerX power bank enables wireless charging on older phones

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you find your phone battery runs low during the day, a new slim, power bank called the OTTO MagPowerX might be worth more investigation. The wirelessly charging power bank is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and includes a small kick out stand allowing you to view your iPhone screen perfectly when needed, both in portrait and landscape modes. If your phone does not support wireless charging the engineers at OTTO have created a small magnetic self-adhesive patch which can be added to your phone underneath its case, allowing it to support wireless charging technology.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Charging#Android#Smartphone#5000mah#Apple Iphone Accessories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Rokid Air 4k AR glasses with voice control from $339

The Rokid Air 4k AR glasses are equipped with a noise cancelling microphone and voice recognition technology and can be easily connected to your Android phone, Apple MacBook laptop or Windows desktop PC allowing you to enjoy a large immersive screen. Using voice gestures you can easily ask the Rokid Air to play videos, open applications or adjust settings such as brightness and volume to suit your needs and the AR glasses can be worn with your prescription lenses.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack released with reverse wireless charging support

Apple has launched a new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12, complete with reverse charging support, snapping on to the smartphone’s magnetic accessory system for on-the-go top-ups. The $99 battery relies on the rebooted MagSafe system which Apple launched alongside the iPhone 12 late in 2020, though it’s not the first time we’ve seen an add-on battery that clings to the back of an iPhone.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad has 2 Qi-certified EPP wireless charging modules

Charge your Qi-enabled smartphones and earbuds simultaneously using the Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad. This wireless charger comes with 2 Qi-certified EPP wireless charging modules that deliver 15 watts each for fast wireless charging. What’s more, this gadget reduces clutter by replacing those charging cables littering your desk and nightstand. Moreover, Moshi’s Q-coil module allows the Sette Q to charge through cases up to 5 mm thick. Meanwhile, the copper coil maximizes charging efficiency. And you’ll be happy to know that this gadget’s modules support the latest Qi EPP protocol for faster wireless charging. Additionally, a USB-A port lets you charge a wired device like a smartwatch or headphones. Finally, the Sette Q is stylish; with its beautiful fabric exterior and soft texture, it blends seamlessly into any room.
Electronicspharmaceutical-technology.com

WiBotic obtains CE mark to commercialize wireless robot charging

Concept: Seattle-based startup WiBiotic has received CE (Conformité Européene) Mark approval for two of its robotic wireless charging systems OC-301 and OC-251. They use the company’s TR-301 high-power transmitter to recharge larger drones, mobile robots, and marine vehicles from a landing pad or a wall station. Nature of Disruption: WiBotic’s...
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

Genius idea by Sandisk combines wireless charging and auto backup

Sandisk has created a great gadget that combines something smartphone owners do every day or two (recharging the battery) with something a lot of people never do (backing up their phone files). Western Digital’s new Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync reimagines the capabilities of the traditional Qi wireless charger, offering peace...
Cell Phonestheappletech.net

Wirelessly Charge Your iPhone While Commuting With This Popular Wireless Car Charger For $20

For today, Amazon is offering the PERFFIER Wireless Car Charger for $19.99. Today’s offer allows you to save $10 on the original price when you clip the on-page coupon. Wireless car charger with a metal frame in one unit, a wireless charger and a phone mount (Dashboard & Air Vent) are combined. Charges your phone without the use of messy cables, and securely holds your phone to free your hands for safe driving.
ElectronicsPosted by
geardiary

Eggtronic Einova Wireless Charging Stone Review: A Beautiful and Stylish Way to Wirelessly Charge Your Devices

I must say that I was surprised at the beauty and elegance of the Eggtronic Einova Wireless Charging Stone. The depth of the character in the marble does not come through in photos, but since they are made from actual stone, each charger will have a unique look. We tried out all of the Qi charging-enabled devices in our house, and all charged as expected. The Eggtronic Einova Wireless Charging Stone is perfect for anyone who is tired of the same old plastic pucks and wants to bring some beauty and style to their desk.
Electronicstechviral.net

OnePlus Buds Pro will have ANC, Wireless Charging & More

OnePlus is all set to launch a new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2, along with TWS-earbuds, later this month. To be called OnePlus Buds Pro is the high-end TWS earphones that will be launched on July 22 at the launch event. The new OnePlus earphones will bring few premium features like...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Sandmarc releases wireless charging magnetic car mount for iPhone 12 line

Sandmarc has announced a new car accessory for the iPhone 12 lineup. The Active Car Mount magnetically holds your phone while wirelessly charging. The Sandmarc Active Car Mount has a sleek all-black design and has a ring of magnets to connect via the MagSafe magnet ring to any iPhone 12 model. It charges via Qi and is capable of outputting up to 7.5W. It is powered by a sole USB Type-C port though a car charger is not included.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

MagBase keeps your Apple MagSafe Charger in one place

The design team over at Elevation Lab have created a new accessory for the Apple MagSafe Charger enabling you to position the charger on your desk knowing it will remain in place rather than simply slide off the desk when you lift your iPhone. The aptly named MagBase for Apple MagSafe Charger is priced at just $9.95 and includes a 3ft USB-C extension cord, doubling the cord length of your iPhone and Airpod MagSafe Charger.
Electronicswashingtonnewsday.com

Sync Review of the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger: Fast Charging and Auto Backup

Sync Review of the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger: Fast Charging and Auto Backup. At the risk of sounding old, I was at the Consumer Electronics Show when the first commercially made camera phones were introduced almost 20 years ago. Since then, it’s been my aim as a responsible user—and self-conscious tech journalist—to prevent the embarrassment and frustration of 1) my phone’s battery dying and 2) unintentionally deleting images I’ve shot on the phone.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to add wireless charging to the Samsung Galaxy A52

Wireless charging seems to be one of the default features that we can expect in a lot of flagship phones these days. The same cannot be said for non-flagships and whether or not your low-end or mid-range phone will come with wireless charging will differ from model to model, brand to brand.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Tronsmart Apollo Air and Air+ true wireless stereo ANC earbuds from $70

The latest Tronsmart stereo ANC true wireless earbuds feature hybrid noise cancelling technology capable of eliminating up to 35dB in low, mid and high frequencies. The affordably priced wireless earbuds offer three ANC modes available: cVc 8.0 noise cancellation, ANC off so users can listen to the music without being completely isolated and ambient mode, enhancing surrounding outdoor noises great for staying safe when running or cycling.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

V3 Titanium solar watch can be charged with just 2 minutes of sunlight

V3 is a new titanium solar watch powered by sunlight providing a full days use on just two minutes of sunlight any remaining electricity is stored in a secondary battery capable of providing over 90 days worth of battery life when fully charged. MUHAN have already benefited from one successful Kickstarter campaign and have now improved on their previous design including Swiss-made luminous for improved illumination and the dark.

Comments / 0

Community Policy