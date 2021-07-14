OTTO MagPowerX power bank enables wireless charging on older phones

I must say that I was surprised at the beauty and elegance of the Eggtronic Einova Wireless Charging Stone. The depth of the character in the marble does not come through in photos, but since they are made from actual stone, each charger will have a unique look. We tried out all of the Qi charging-enabled devices in our house, and all charged as expected. The Eggtronic Einova Wireless Charging Stone is perfect for anyone who is tired of the same old plastic pucks and wants to bring some beauty and style to their desk.