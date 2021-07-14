OTTO MagPowerX power bank enables wireless charging on older phones
If you find your phone battery runs low during the day, a new slim, power bank called the OTTO MagPowerX might be worth more investigation. The wirelessly charging power bank is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and includes a small kick out stand allowing you to view your iPhone screen perfectly when needed, both in portrait and landscape modes. If your phone does not support wireless charging the engineers at OTTO have created a small magnetic self-adhesive patch which can be added to your phone underneath its case, allowing it to support wireless charging technology.www.geeky-gadgets.com
