Silky Omelet Baguette

July 18, 2021 - 4:23pm. Nicely done, are these your first baguettes? They are addictive to bake as you try to perfect them. Not quite. This is my 3rd try. I made an attempt a couple of months ago, before I had any kind of clue what the heck I was doing. Complete failure, no surprise - LOL!! I made a couple of loaves on Thursday, using an overnight poolish. These were OK, tasted great, but still not up to standard. Yesterdays bake was my best effort, to date. No doubt you noticed the curve in one of the loaves. I baked 3 at once, but my 14 x 16 baking steel was a little crowded and I had some difficulty sliding the loaves on efficiently. So, until I get a larger steel I'll limit myself to 2 loaves at a time. Next, I'm going to try baking dmsnyders recipe for San Joaquin Sourdough Baguettes.