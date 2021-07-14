Dell is handing out gaming laptops today — but hurry!

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLooking for a new gaming laptop? You’re going to love this amazing deal from Dell. Right now, you can buy a Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $770, saving you $359 on the usual price. That’s a massive discount on an already very appealing laptop. Buying it means you can play plenty of the latest games while on the move without worrying about poor performance. It’s sure to be a great hit at home or when you’re commuting or traveling. You’ll need to be quick with this deal though. As is always the case with Dell offers, stock is strictly limited at this price. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

