Dell is handing out gaming laptops today — but hurry!

MSI is one of the best names in the gaming world. So, knowing that the company has recently announced three new gaming laptops comes as great news to every gamer out there. We get to see a refresh of the Alpha 15 and the Bravo 15 gaming laptops, as well as the introduction of the all-new Delta 15 gaming laptop. The best part is that all these new gaming laptops come with one of the best gaming processors in the market and tons of power to take your gaming experience to the next level.