Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Bachelorette’ star apologizes for ‘ignorant and hurtful' past tweets

By Tarrah Gibbons
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 10 days ago

Nothing is shocking more than a dramatic season of the ‘Bachelorette’ fan. A current star of the show just apologized for ‘ignorant and hurtful’ tweets.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
42K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becca Kufrin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelorette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What do Justin Glaze’s past tweets say?

JUSTIN Glaze is one of Katie Thurston's alleged final four men on season 17 of The Bachelorette. The contestant was forced to apologize for past "racist" and "homophobic" tweets he uploaded as a teenager. Who is Bachelorette contestant Justin Glaze?. Among the eligible bachelors this season, Justin Glaze is one...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The US Sun

Who are Bachelorette star Justin Glaze’s parents?

JUSTIN Glaze was raised in Baltimore, Maryland, by two parents who set an example for love for him. You can watch Justin's journey to win over Katie Thurston's heart on The Bachelorette season 17. airing on Mondays at 8pm on ABC. Who are Bachelorette star Justin Glaze's parents?. Justin was...
CelebritiesDecider

‘Bachelorette’ Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Slammed for “Privileged Problems”

The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe says she was called out by fans who accused her of complaining about “privileged problems” on Instagram over the weekend. E News reports that Bristowe, who is co-hosting the current season of The Bachelorette, received backlash after she posted a tearful video on social media saying she was “so lonely” without her fiancé, Jason Tartick, and was unable to see her family in Canada.
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Throws Up After a Contestant Is Outed as a Superfan

Wedding vows, drag queens, drama and tears: A lot went down during last night’s episode of The Bachelorette. It starts with Katie Thurston sitting down with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to propose a…challenge for the men. Katie begins coyly saying that she wants the contestants to withhold from their “self-care.” Kaitlyn and Tayshia don’t quite understand her meaning, so Katie bluntly says that a “friendly handshake with themselves” is a no-go. Kaitlyn is tasked with delivering the news to the men, much to their dismay. Virgin Mike P. is unfazed. “I’ve been mastering this my whole life,” he admits.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Karl Smith Is Grilled Over the Drama He Caused in Heated Bachelorette: Men Tell All Preview

In this exclusive sneak peek from Monday, July 26's Men Tell All episode for season 17 of The Bachelorette, the men confront Karl Smith for telling Katie Thurston that there were multiple contestants who weren't there for the right reasons. While this is a staple situation in Bachelor nation—like, who isn't trying to become the next Bachelor?—the news rattled Katie, causing her to have doubt in her suitors.
TV & Videosrealitysteve.com

The “Bachelorette” Katie – Episode 6 Recap, Justin Apologizes, & (EXCLUSIVE) Info on Michelle’s Season

A very weird and frustrating morning. Woke up, checked my phone, Twitter app wasn’t opening, so I shut off my phone to restart like I’ve done numerous times. However on the restart, all it does is get to the picture of the Apple and stay there. Been like that for 3 hours now. The apple will continuously disappear and re-appear without me doing anything, but that’s as far as I can get. So, right after posting this, gotta head to the Apple Store. I can’t remember the last time I backed up my phone. Maybe 6-9 months ago? I hope I don’t lose a bunch of shit or my phone is fried. That’ll really suck. Never had this happen to me before. And yes, I’ve tried the factory reset numerous times. Nothing. Just gets to the part with the apple on the screen and that’s all I see. Booooooooooooo. I guess that’s what I get for not backing up my phone more often than I do, if I so happen to lose everything since the last backup. Dammit. Well, thoughts and prayers with me today in hopes that someone at the genius bar can figure out why my phone won’t turn on today. I’m really dreading the worst here. It’s amazing how reliant we are on our phones. I’ve felt naked all morning looking at a screen with just an apple on it. Send prayers.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Wendy Williams Mocks TikTok Star That Died, His Family Wants An Apology

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Television Talk Show Host Wendy Williams has been blogged about doing some pretty unusual things she has done on her show the past year and half or so. Everything from farting on set, forgetting things, looking lost, getting checked, about her facts in stories, you name it bloggers have been all over it. However her recent stunt has folks upset and as well they should be. During Wendy’s hot topics she decided to make TikTok star, Matima “Swavy” Miller, a topic when she said “I have no idea who this is,” … “Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building.” then she went on to say that he had more followers then her etc, etc. What’s wrong with her saying this? Wendy Williams had all this all to say just to segue that Swavy had been murdered.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Yup, You Can Most Certainly Buy Kaitlyn Bristowe's Sparkly 'Bachelorette: Men Tell All' Dress

Photos recently dropped for The Bachelorette's upcoming Men Tell All special, and we need to talk about how amazing Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams look. The co-hosts clearly coordinated their Men Tell All outfits, opting for shades of blush-pink and red, while Katie Thurston wore lime green. We already shopped Tayshia's look over this way, and now the time has come to chat about Kaitlyn's sparkling asymmetrical dress because I wants it.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Drake's Flirting With BIA On Instagram Live

Drake and Nicki Minaj have a close friendship that dates back to their time as the fresh new faces of Hip Hop in Lil Wayne’s Young Money collective in the early 2010s. Years later, their friendship hasn’t missed a step as they were recently hanging out with each other and possibly recording new music at Nicki’s house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy