Orlando, FL

Hurricane center watching system in upper Atlantic

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 10 days ago

The National Hurricane Center is keeping its eyes on a low pressure system in the upper Atlantic Wednesday morning.

The non-tropical area of low pressure was first identified Tuesday several hundred miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, the NHC said in its 7 a.m. update.

A few showers and thunderstorms are present to the east of the low’s center, but other than that the low doesn’t have much going for it in terms of development.

It has a 10% chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next two to five days. Although, conditions for it to develop are only marginally better as it drifts toward warmer waters in the south.

Working against the low is the Saharan Air Layer, or a dry plumage of African dust, migrating across the Atlantic and drying out conditions for tropical development this week.

The low is expected to accelerate northeastward and open up into a trough of low pressure to the south of Atlantic Canada.

If it does develop into a tropical storm it will become the sixth named storm of the season and take on the name Fred.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
#Atlantic Hurricane#Atlantic Canada#Extreme Weather#Nhc#The Saharan Air Layer#African
