Kutztown, PA

Want to learn about organic farming and gardening? Learn from the experts at Rodale

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUz0r_0awQgwtP00
Rodale Institute’s Organic Field Day will be held 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 23, 2021 at its experimental farm near Kutztown. Contributed Photo

Whether you’re a backyard gardener or someone who’s passionate about organic foods, the Rodale Institute near Kutztown has a big event coming up that you won’t want to miss.

Rodale Institute’s Organic Field Day will be held 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 23, 2021 at its experimental farm near Kutztown.

You’ll have the chance to explore the grounds of the 333-acre farm and stop at 11 stations dedicated to Rodale Institute research, programs, and demonstrations. At each station, you can watch interactive presentations, talk to Rodale Institute researchers and ask questions.

This event is a great opportunity to learn more about topics such as organic apple growing, treatment-free beekeeping; tomato grafting and high tunnel production, composting and more.

You can either pack a lunch or buy food at the farm. Be sure to dress for the weather, wear closed-toe shoes, and bring a water bottle.

If you can’t attend the field day, you can also check out the Virtual Field Day, which will include on-demand, view-at-your-own-pace videos featuring research trails and farm projects.

How much: $25; veterans may be eligible for free attendance. For more information and to register for Rodale Institute’s Field Day, visit RodaleInstitute.org/FieldDay .

Anyone who has registered for the 2020 Virtual Field Day event, as well as registrants for the 2021 in-person event, will receive a discount code for 25% off registration of the 2021 Virtual Field Day presentation via email. Register: https://courses.rodaleinstitute.org/p/rodale-institute-virtual-field-day2

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

