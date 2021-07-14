Cancel
Breaux Bridge, LA

Breaux Bridge Police arrest man in connection with July 3 shooting

By KATC News
KATC News
 10 days ago
One person has been arrested in connection with a July 3 shooting on Courville Street in Breaux Bridge.

Investigators with the Breaux Bridge Police Department say the incident occurred in the 300 Block of Courville Street.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Following an investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Jersey Issiah Prejean of Breaux Bridge.

Police say a search warrant was executed at a residence in the city limits of Breaux Bridge and that there are other pending charges.

Prejean was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • 2 Counts Attempted Second Degree Murder
  • Firearm Free Zone
  • Illegal Use of Weapons
  • 2 Counts Aggravated criminal damage to property

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Crowley, LAPosted by
KATC News

Crowley man accused of attempted first-degree murder

A Crowley man is accused of two counts of attempted first-degree murder. On Saturday, June 26, 2021, officers of the Crowley Police Department responded to E. Clay Street for a shooting, where the suspect, Keenan Charles-Moore, drove by a residence shooting at two victims, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KATC News

Caddo Parish Deputy killed in crash on I-49 identified

A Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputy was killed Friday morning by what State Police suspect to be a distracted driver after responding to a crash on I-49 north of Shreveport. The Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as 82-year-old Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker of Keithville. State Police say Thacker was sitting in a parked, fully marked CPSO patrol unit that was positioned in the right lane for traffic control, with its emergency lights on, at the location of a previous two-vehicle crash that caused a lane closure. A second driver was traveling on I-49 northbound and approached the lane closure. The driver failed to observe the marked unit, which was blocking the lane, and struck the rear of the CPSO vehicle, causing both cars to exit the roadway.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

CPSO arrests one, searching for two catalytic converter theft suspects

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested one individual and is searching for two more in connection to a recent catalytic converter theft. The parish Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit (VCIU) responded to a reported theft of a local business on July 20. The victim said that 15-20 catalytic converters, worth approximately $8,000, were stolen from his business on Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles during the early morning hours.

