MSC Virtuosa set for Dubai naming

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSC Cruises flagship MSC Virtuosa is to be named in Dubai. The ceremony will take place in the Gulf sate on November 27. The ship, delivered in February, was the first to start running UK domestic sailings in May which are continuing this summer. The naming event will take place...

travelweekly.co.uk

