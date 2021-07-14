New UFO Sighting In Western New York Investigated

Sponsored by more than a half dozen independent community newspapers, the topic of Greater Western New York Independence drew an impressive online audience. “What will an independent Greater Western New York Region look like to you?” That was the question posed at the inaugural Greater Western New York Town Hall Meeting held virtually Thursday, July 15. Chris Carosa, publisher of the Mendon-Honeoye Falls-Lima Sentinel, hosted the event that was co-sponsored by several newspapers in the Western New York District of the New York Press Association, including the Mendon-Honeoye Falls-Sentinel, the Alfred Sun, The Batavian, Neighbor-to-Neighbor newspapers – including the Arcade Herald, East Aurora Advertiser, Springville Journal, Warsaw’s Country Courier, and the Franklinville Mercury-Gazette – and the Johnson Newspaper Corp’s western New York papers, The Daily News and the Livingston County News. The event was free and open to all residents of the Greater Western New York Region and more than 100 people signed up in advance to register to attend the event.