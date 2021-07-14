Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Letting go of the past but taking its lessons

Las Cruces Sun-News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I attempted to take the license plate off, I realized the scooter was last registered in 2014. I took out a decaying bungee cord, a tire pressure gauge and a reflective vest from the front storage space and then ran my hand over the bolstered seat that my mom had struggled to help me put on with an eBay-bought replacement. I realized, too, that I hadn't used eBay since about the same time as the scooter had started sitting.

www.lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxford#The Creators Syndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
eBay
News Break
Cars
Related
BicyclesArkansas Online

OPINION: Time to let that scooter girl go

When I attempted to take the license plate off, I realized the scooter was last registered in 2014. I took a decaying bungee cord, a tire pressure gauge and a reflective vest out of the front storage space and then ran my hand over the bolstered seat that my mom had struggled to help me put on with an eBay-bought replacement. I realized, too, that I hadn't used eBay since about the same time as the scooter had started sitting.
Public Healthphocuswire.com

Sounding Off: Let’s not waste the lessons of COVID

“Travel has the power to open minds and drive better understanding between people of different cultures and identities, and we can apply that same thinking to our personal and professional relationships, helping strengthen connections and bridge divides.”. Quote from Monya Mandich, vice president of global marketing at Expedia Group Media...
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

This Toilet Paper Trick Can Refresh Your Entire Bathroom

There are plenty of suggestions out there for preventing less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that doesn’t require a daily spray or a touch-up every time you go. You only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Letting Go of Lost Love

Some people struggle to move on from past relationships, even years later. Accepting the facts of the situation and letting the intensity of the memories fade can help people move on from past relationships. The attachment styles people can form may sometimes influence how they respond to breakups. Let's say...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Teenager, 13, set to turn a $3 bag of Doritos into $20,000 after finding a 'rare puffy' chip – and now her dad wants a share of the fortune because he bought the packet

The saying 'cheap as chips' doesn't apply to one Australian teenager who is set to make a fortune after finding a rare 'puffy' Dorito. Gold Coast student Rylee Stuart first debuted the air-filled corn chip - they are usually always flat - on TikTok where the clip quickly went viral gathering 2million views.
Worldhomecrux.com

Kiwi Woman Builds Off-Grid Home Using Five 20ft Shipping Containers

If you are a fan of shipping container architecture, then you will surely love this incredible home constructed out of five 20ft shipping containers. Nestled on a wooded site in Coromandel, New Zealand, the house offers spectacular and panoramic views of the valley. The best part is that it is completely off-grid, with onboard solar panels and inverter, rainwater harvesting system and even a vermicomposting toilet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy