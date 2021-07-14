Cancel
New York City, NY

Activists Demand More Accessible Excluded Workers Fund

By Deanna Garcia
Documented
Documented
This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. New York’s $2.1 billion Excluded Workers Fund application will close in a month, but some excluded workers still don’t have what they need to apply. On Monday, the Fund Excluded Workers Coalition held a rally with elected officials and Make the Road New York at the New York State Department of Labor office to ensure that everyone eligible for the fund has the correct information to apply. Some of these workers don’t know how to prepare their paperwork since they weren’t advised on which documents to gather and submit. Others say they haven’t been able to renew their municipal IDNYC or make an appointment for assistance. amNY.

Documented

Documented

New York City, NY
Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

