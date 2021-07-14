Motorcycle crashes into SAPD officer after racing another vehicle, police say

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing into a police cruiser while racing, police said.

Around 11 p.m., a San Antonio Police Department officer was traveling west on Southwest Military Drive when a motorcycle and car were racing southbound on Zarzamora Street, police said.

The motorcycle ran the red light at Southwest Military Drive at a high rate of speed and collided with the officer sending the bike out of control.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Hospital in critical condition but the officer was not injured.

Officials said the black car that the motorcyclist was allegedly racing did not remain on the scene.