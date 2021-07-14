Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Breaking News: Clemson player commits to another ACC school

By Robert MacRae
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9pSJ_0awQfBsp00

Could we see a former Clemson baseball standout playing for another ACC team next season?  Well that is a possibility TCI confirmed Wednesday morning.

Sam Hall had hoped to go in the MLB draft and is still looking at free agent possibilities but he confirmed to TCI that he has committed to play for NC State if he returns for one final season.

NC State is coming off a CWS appearance and were just one win away from making the Championship series before their season was ended due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Hall graduated from Clemson after starting 24 games for the Tigers this season after injuries sustained in the preseason kept him off the field for the start of the year.

Hall had a career .242 batting average for Clemson with 50 RBIs and a .360 OBP.

He provided a boost for the team at the plate and in the field in the second half of the season.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0awQfBsp00

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

795
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Covid 19 Outbreak#Batting Average#Acc#Tci#Nc State#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Reportedly Indicted For Murder

There was some confusion earlier week as to why the Seattle Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Tamorrion Terry. Well, the NFL world just found out why the front office quietly cut him. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Terry and 10 others...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Has Blunt Admission On Tim Tebow

It will be incredibly tough for Tim Tebow to make an NFL roster as a tight end after never having played the position and several years away from the game in general. You can list former NFL head coach Eric Mangini among those who don’t think Tebow will be able to do it. During an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd today, Mangini addressed Tebow’s comeback attempt.
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Anonymous Patriots player has telling comment about Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems intent on having Cam Newton start the season as his No. 1 quarterback, but there have been numerous reports that Mac Jones could push the former NFL MVP in training camp. Judging by what one Patriots player said about the rookie this week, an open competition almost seems inevitable.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson offers nation's No. 1 RB

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. Clemson extended an offer to the nation’s consensus No. 1 running back for the 2023 class Friday. Lehigh Acres (FL) running back Richard Young was in town for a visit and added the official offer from the Tigers. "Clemson offered!!!" Young...
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: NFL All-Pro wants Dabo Swinney to ‘quit coaching’

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, All-Pro, Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson, Detroit Tigers, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with a group of receivers during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Dabo...
Austin, TXBurnt Orange Nation

4-star WR Brenen Thompson releases top 6 schools

Four-star Spearman wide receiver Brenen Thompson revealed his top six schools last night via his Twitter page, and the speedster named the Texas Longhorns as one of his finalists. Thompson has been a top priority for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff since they arrived in Austin, and they...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Why did J.T. Tuimoloau commit to Ohio State football over Oregon, USC and Washington? Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau was the last unsigned player in the 2021 recruiting class, and on Independence Day, he finally committed to Ohio State. The nation’s No. 3 player chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, USC and Washington following a month filled with official visits delayed by a year by the pandemic. His June 18 trip to Columbus was the only time he came to OSU during his recruitment, but that was all he needed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy