Breaking News: Clemson player commits to another ACC school

Could we see a former Clemson baseball standout playing for another ACC team next season? Well that is a possibility TCI confirmed Wednesday morning.

Sam Hall had hoped to go in the MLB draft and is still looking at free agent possibilities but he confirmed to TCI that he has committed to play for NC State if he returns for one final season.

NC State is coming off a CWS appearance and were just one win away from making the Championship series before their season was ended due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Hall graduated from Clemson after starting 24 games for the Tigers this season after injuries sustained in the preseason kept him off the field for the start of the year.

Hall had a career .242 batting average for Clemson with 50 RBIs and a .360 OBP.

He provided a boost for the team at the plate and in the field in the second half of the season.

