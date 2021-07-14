Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting at Savanna Landing Apartments

By Brady Halbleib
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 10 days ago
Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting killed a man at the Savanna Landing Apartments early Wednesday morning.

Police got a shots fired call around midnight at the apartment complex located near 61st and Peoria. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man shot twice in the head but still breathing.

First responders immediately took him to the hospital, but he later died from his gunshot wounds. Authorities say witnesses saw a white Impala leaving the area after the shooting.

The victim has been identified as Kourtland McFrazier. Detectives ask that anyone who had information about this homicide incident, call Crime Stoppers at 918-585-5209.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.

