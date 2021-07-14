Carrolton officer shot in head returning home | Here's the route

A Carrolton Police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop will get a hero's homecoming Wednesday, July 14.

Sgt. Rob Holloway is set to come home Wednesday morning after more than three months of recovery at the Shepherd Center.

Holloway, who has been hospitalized since the shooting, was one of the three officers shot in a police chase on April 12.

Three officers in all were hurt when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two suspects shot at them during the chase that crossed several cities.

He was admitted to the Shepherd Center intensive care unit on April 26 and moved to the hospital's Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program, where he received therapy with a team of specialists. He was transferred there from Grady Hospital.

The procession is set to make its way through Adamson Square where the community is invited to stand along the route and welcome him home.

Here is the route for the procession

Holloway will have a police escort take him from the center back to Carrolton around 11 a.m.

Interstate 20 to Highway 61 at Villa Rica

Highway 61 to Carrollton

Bankhead, Newnan Street, through Adamson Square to Highway 27

North onto Highway 27 to Highway 113

North on Highway 113 to Northside Drive

"Adamson Square will be shut down during this time, so no vehicle traffic will be allowed," Sgt. Meredith Hoyle Browning, an Investigator and Public Information Officer with Carrollton Police Department told 11Alive.

Previous coverage

This all started with an attempted traffic stop when a trooper spotted a car going 111 mph on Interstate 20 that day. After the car was stopped, it sped off and a chase began with the state trooper. After a PIT maneuver, the driver regained control of the car and the passenger leaned out of the window and began firing shots at the trooper using an AK47. His patrol car became disabled.

The two men in the car, 22-year-old Aaron Jajuan Shelton and 28-year-old Pier Alexander Shelton are cousins from Birmingham, Ala., the GBI said.

According to warrants, Aaron Jajuan Shelton was the getaway driver during the chase. Pier Alexander Shelton was shot and killed by authorities.