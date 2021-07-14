Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.14.21

By Beth Young
eastendbeacon.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article• We’re expecting areas of fog before 10 a.m. today, with skies gradually becoming mostly sunny and a high near 85, with light and variable winds becoming southwest around 6 miles per hour. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, mainly before midnight, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 69. Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

www.eastendbeacon.com

