This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.14.21

• We’re expecting areas of fog before 10 a.m. today, with skies gradually becoming mostly sunny and a high near 85, with light and variable winds becoming southwest around 6 miles per hour. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening, mainly before midnight, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 69. Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.