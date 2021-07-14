Queen’s Brian May ‘heartbroken’ at flooding damage to treasured items in London home

Queen guitarist Brian May says he’s heartbroken after flooding destroyed treasured possessions at his west London home.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow - which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious (to us) things in a stinking sludge.

“It’s disgusting, and actually quite heartbreaking. It feels like we have been invaded, desecrated.”

He added that his wife, actress Anita Dobson, had ‘a lifetime of memorabilia on the floor of our basement - and most of it is sodden and ruined’, and he had only recently moved some ‘treasured’ childhood photos to his basement, which have been “turned into a sodden mess”.

May’s property was caught up in the flash flooding that hit the capital on Monday night and Tuesday morning after intense downpours.