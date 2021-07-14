Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Queen’s Brian May ‘heartbroken’ at flooding damage to treasured items in London home

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUP5F_0awQdmHA00

Queen guitarist Brian May says he’s heartbroken after flooding destroyed treasured possessions at his west London home.

In a post on Instagram, he said: “The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow - which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious (to us) things in a stinking sludge.

“It’s disgusting, and actually quite heartbreaking. It feels like we have been invaded, desecrated.”

He added that his wife, actress Anita Dobson, had ‘a lifetime of memorabilia on the floor of our basement - and most of it is sodden and ruined’, and he had only recently moved some ‘treasured’ childhood photos to his basement, which have been “turned into a sodden mess”.

May’s property was caught up in the flash flooding that hit the capital on Monday night and Tuesday morning after intense downpours.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian May
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Sewage#Queen S Brian May
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We were have been invaded and desecrated!' Brian May 'heartbroken and angry' as sewage floods his West London home destroying childhood memorabilia, carpets and furniture

Queen star Brian May's home has been flooded by sewage, destroying many of his belongings. The musician, 73, took to Instagram to detail the disaster on Monday, returning to his West London property from a day at Royal Holloway College. Brian discovered the lower floor of his home was mired...
CelebritiesThe Independent

Brian May devastated after 'stinking' sewage floods London home

Brian May said he returned to his London home on Tuesday to find scenes of “devastation” as many “treasured” belongings were destroyed by flooding. In videos shared on Instagram, the Queen star showed his waterlogged Kensington house, with childhood photographs strewn across the floor. “The whole bottom floor had been...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Brian May attacks millionaire ‘super basements’ after home flooded and ‘precious’ belongings ruined

Queen fans have offered messages of support to Brian May after many of his “precious” belongings were destroyed in flooding.The guitarist lives in Kensington, west London, and returned home on Tuesday (13 July) to scenes of “devastation” following an intense period of flash flooding over Monday (12 July) night.In a video shared on Instagram, May said that he “didn’t know where to start really” as he showed his waterlogged house covered in sewage, with his belongings, including black and white childhood photographs, strewn across the floor.“After a nice day at The Royal Holloway College, we came back to horror...
MusicLoudwire

Brian May Imagines Freddie Mercury Would Still Be With Queen Were He Alive

What would Queen's Freddie Mercury be doing if he was still with us?. Not that anyone could know with absolute certainty, but Queen guitarist Brian May recently surmised that the singer and rock icon would carry on fronting the influential band. The rocker said as much in an interview with the BBC's Simon Mayo this week (July 7).
Celebritiesradiokmzn.com

BORN ON THIS DAY IN 1947 - BRIAN MAY

Born on this day in 1947 – Brian May, guitarist, singer and songwriter with Queen who had the 1975 UK No.1 single ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ which returned to No.1 in 1991. Queen scored over 40 other UK Top 40 singles, and also scored the 1980 US No.1 single ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’. May had the solo 1992 UK No.5 single ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’. May was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2005 for ‘services to the music industry and his charity work’. May earned a PhD in astrophysics from Imperial College, London, in 2007.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Brian May interview: ‘There are days when I don’t want to get out of bed’

Brian May has been through the wars. The 74-year-old guitar hero absolutely hated lockdown. “It was horrible, crappy and quite wounding,” he says, peering glumly from a computer screen. His band, Queen, had to cancel a world tour and fly home. “I didn’t lose my livelihood, but I lost my freedom, which I found painful. One moment you’re striding around the world on the crest of a wave, the next you’re locked up like a prisoner. And then I got sick.”
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Brian May doesn't 'understand' why he had heart attack

Brian May is still recovering from his heart attack and admitted he still doesn't "understand" why he fell ill as he's fit and healthy. Brian May "doesn't understand" why he had a heart attack. The 74-year-old musician underwent cardiac surgery and had three stents fitted after he was hospitalised in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy