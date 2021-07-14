Scientists say ‘traces of life’ on Venus may be due to volcanic eruptions
“Phosphine does not tell us about the biology of Venus. It tells us about geography,” said Jonathan Lunain, co – author of the new study. A Study Recently published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of researchers found that phosphine (a toxic gas produced exclusively by anaerobic microorganisms) Found Its appearance in Venus’ atmosphere last year may have been in active volcanic eruptions, not in biological processes.www.theclevelandamerican.com
Comments / 0