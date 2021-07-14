1 killed, 6 injured in shootings within an hour across St. Louis

A violent night in the City of St. Louis left one person dead and six people injured across four separate shootings. The shootings happened all within an hour Tuesday night.

At around 10:55 p.m., police were called to Olive Street and Spring Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his cheek.

The victim told police he was riding his bicycle when the suspect approached, fired a gun and demanded his property. The victim was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition and his vitals are stable.

At around 11 p.m., police were called for a shooting after a 20-year-old woman, 48-year-old man and 15-year-old boy arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting happened at the BP gas station on the 200 block of East Grand Avenue.

Investigators said a group of people were in the parking lot when a man, who was a passenger in a silver sedan, rolled down his window and fired shots, possibly at another vehicle. The other vehicle returned fire before both vehicles left the area.

Police didn’t give an update on the victims’ conditions but said their vitals were stable.

The third shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard Drive. A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg and he was conscious and breathing at the scene.

The man told police he and a woman had just parked and got out of their car when someone in a black sedan fired shots at them. The man returned fire, but it’s unclear if anyone else was struck. The woman was not injured during the incident.

The fourth shooting happened at around 11:40 p.m. at a convenience store at Clara Street and MLK Boulevard. Two people arrived at an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a man in his 30s, was later pronounced dead. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, is in critical condition.

According to investigators, the two men shot at each other. Someone took them to the hospital and dropped them off. Multiple firearms were recovered.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

No other information about the shootings have been released.