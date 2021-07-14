Anker’s Magnetic Battery Bank 5K is a far cheaper version of Apple’s – and it’s pretty good

Keep your AirPods Max protected and stylish with the CapraLeather Tan AirPods Max Case. This AirPods Max accessory is handmade and features built-in neodymium magnets. They put your Apple headphones in low power mode. There’s also a dedicated cable holder, a cable hole for in-case charging, and a magnetic quick-access closure. Best of all is the impressive attention to detail. The semi-hard case protects your headphones from bumps. It also keeps them organized. Meanwhile, the suede-lined interior protects the headband and earcups. What’s more, the full-grain leather undergoes hydrofuge technology. This process makes the leather resistant to water absorption. It also helps the case stand up to rainy or wintry weather. Available in five colors, this organization gadget is sure to match your individual style.