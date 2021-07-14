Cancel
Anker’s Magnetic Battery Bank 5K is a far cheaper version of Apple’s – and it’s pretty good

By Max Parker
TrustedReviews
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has finally launched its long-awaited £99/$99 MagSafe Battery Pack but there’s a decent alternative already on the market if that price is a little too steep. I’ve been using the Anker Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for a while now and it seems very similar to the new accessory just released by Apple. Unlike Apple’s version though, Anker’s option costs around £40 from Amazon.

