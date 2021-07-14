Cancel
‘Not a single black MP’ initially selected for racism debate, Labour frontbencher complains

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43w6b6_0awQcUEL00

A Labour frontbencher has shared her frustration that no black MPs were initially selected to take part in a Commons debate on the scourge of racist abuse on social media.

Home Office minister Victoria Prentis faced questions about what the government is doing to ensure stronger action is taken against online racists.

Marsha de Cordova , the shadow secretary for women and equalities, said on Twitter that was “very disappointed” not to be selected to speak at Wednesday’s debate on racist online abuse.

The Labour MP added: “The draw is random, but it doesn’t seem right that there is not a single Black MP on the call list for this debate.”

Following her tweet, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle “used his discretion” to add two black to the list of MPs selected to take part, the Labour frontbencher revealed.

“I am pleased to see that Mr Speaker has used his discretion to rectify the situation and add two Black colleagues to the call list this afternoon. It is essential that Black voices are heard on this issue,” Ms de Cordova later tweeted.

The emergency debate took place after Labour tabled an urgent question in the Commons.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds challenged the government over proposals in its Online Harms Bill – arguing current plans “would not stop” racist abuse on social media.

Responding for the government, Ms Prentis claimed home secretary Priti Patel had been “relentless in pursuing social media companies to ensure they take much tougher stances”.

Boris Johnson said earlier that anyone convicted of racist abuse online will be banned from attending matches. “You will not be going to the match – no ifs, no buts,” the prime minister told abusive supporters.

It comes as influential Conservative MP Steve Baker urged his Tory colleagues to urgently “challenge” their attitude towards taking the knee, as he forwarded them a letter from the Conservatives Against Racism For Equality (CARFE).

