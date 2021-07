Location: HAR North, Dog Adoption, Kennel 31 North Campus. Some times is about All the small things at least that's what Travis Barker seems to think. This guy came from down south and he's ready to rock. Travis is ready to take you on a first date where you can ride a carousal. Travis may be a mutt be trust us he doesn't have a darkside. If you would like to add a member to your band, come in to meet Travis Barker today! Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.