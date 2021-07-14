In the World of Ultralight Hiking, Everything Weighs Something

Liv Albert’s Let’s Talk About Myths, Baby podcast holds up a magnifying glass to the tall tales of ancient Greek folklore. Every week she writes, records, and produces a 30-minute show that narrates an Olympian comedy or tragedy through a feminist perspective. (Eurydice, Penelope, and Ampelus have all been featured players.) Like many podcasters, Albert worked for years as a minor player in the field as she slowly built up a loyal community of listeners. Like many one-woman productions, Myths would be unsustainable if Albert didn’t find a way to transform it into a full-time job, so when the promotional firm AdvertiseCast reached out to her in 2018 bearing a catalog of commercial live-reads, she agreed to the terms. By 2020, she could officially call the podcast her primary source of income. Albert tells me she “struggled” with hawking a bevy of sunblocks, tinctures, and deodorants to her flock, but this was a way to keep the lights on.
