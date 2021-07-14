Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinal County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 AM MST. * At 427 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oracle and San Manuel. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
City
San Manuel, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Oracle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE HAYDEN PASS BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 835 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Wolf Creek and Hayden Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hayden Pass Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations Cutty`s Resort On Hayden Creek Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along County Road 40. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 23:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 21:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 07:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 840 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Decker Creek, Dorsey Creek, Swidinski Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southern Decker Burn Scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Fremont County in central Colorado * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Central Fremont County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florence, Royal Gorge and Canon City and locations along the Arkansas River to the west of Royal Gorge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 07:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 07:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Fremont FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHAFFEE AND NORTHWESTERN FREMONT COUNTIES At 839 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Wester Fremont County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waugh Mountain. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 22:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 05:12:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 07:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 05:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until noon MST Saturday. * At 758 PM MST, The river gauge report along the Santa Cruz at Trico peaked at 15.1 ft at 2:45 pm this afternoon. This flood surge continues to move down the river toward Sunland Road. Beyond Sunland Road the water fans out into several channels and slows down and is not expected to reach Chui-chu until early Saturday morning. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. * This will impact the Sunland Road bridge over the Green Wash tonight and may overtop the bridge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Picacho, Chui-Chu, Picacho Peak State Park, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu. The flow down the Santa Cruz will be split between the Santa Cruz and the Green Wash toward Chui-chu.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 01:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Continue to heed any road closures. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FLAG BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 111 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Flag Burn Area have ended. The warning is continued mainly due to the possibility of ongoing debris flow. No additional heavy rain or flash flooding is expected across the burn scar. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Flag Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Flag Burn Area. Some locations included in the warning Hualapai Mountain Park and Flag burn scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 01:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-24 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Continue to heed any road closures. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FLAG BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 111 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Flag Burn Area have ended. The warning is continued mainly due to the possibility of ongoing debris flow. No additional heavy rain or flash flooding is expected across the burn scar. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Flag Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Flag Burn Area. Some locations included in the warning Hualapai Mountain Park and Flag burn scar. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Saguache County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTY At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Saguache. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Saguache County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN SAGUACHE COUNTY At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sargents. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Fremont County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 20:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fremont FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL FREMONT COUNTY At 805 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Central Fremont County. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen with the heaviest amounts having fallen in the Royal Gorge and Florence areas. Additional heavy rain was falling just west of Royal Gorge and southwest of Florence. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Florence, Royal Gorge and Canon City. Rock slides could occur in steeper terrain and county roads with low water crossings could become flooded. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Washington County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 402 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Short Creek watershed. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Short Creek draining through Hildale. This includes the following streams and drainages Second Creek, Short Creek, South Creek, and Water Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Saguache County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL SAGUACHE COUNTY At 730 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Saguache. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Leelanau County, MIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Leelanau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-24 11:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Leelanau FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY FOR LEELANAU COUNTY At 1121 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Leland, Empire, Sleeping Bear Point, Grand Traverse Light, Bingham, Glen Arbor, Suttons Bay, Northport, Cedar, Lake Leelanau, Fouch, Peshawbestown, Maple City, Greilickville, Omena, Burdickville, Glen Haven, Leelanau State Park and Good Harbor. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Comments / 0

Community Policy