Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-14 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 AM MST. * At 427 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oracle and San Manuel. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
