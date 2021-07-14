Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Avoid recently burned areas and downstream locations. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes will occur. Rockslides and mudslides will likely occur in steep terrain. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Advisory for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 630 AM MST. * At 423 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Peeples Valley, Yarnell, and portions of the Tenderfoot Burn Scar. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

