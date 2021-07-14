Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-14 07:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland PATCHY DENSE FOG Patchy dense fog has developed this morning, and is reducing visibilities to around a quarter mile in some locations. Remain alert for rapidly changing visibilities if traveling this morning.alerts.weather.gov
