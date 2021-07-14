Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-14 03:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Greene; Hamilton; Montgomery; Preble; Warren PATCHY DENSE FOG Patchy dense fog has developed this morning, and is reducing visibilities to around a quarter mile in some locations. Remain alert for rapidly changing visibilities if traveling this morning.alerts.weather.gov
