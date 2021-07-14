Becoming A Great Virtual Leader At The Convergence of Empathy & Sympathy

Develop social awareness and a sense of empathy, and look for ways to move forward with understanding and respect. Empathy and compassion can’t be forced or manufactured, but they can be nurtured with the right tools. Developing our emotional intelligence and recognizing our own unconscious bias, as well as working to understand that our beliefs are a result of our cultural socialization, helps reduce our defensiveness and find ways to change the status quo. This lays the foundation for social awareness and compassion, which we will need when it comes time to roll up our sleeves and work together to dismantle our broken systems.