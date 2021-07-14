Becoming A Great Virtual Leader At The Convergence of Empathy & Sympathy
This article is authored by Joshua Konkle, Chief of Staff and Operations Leader, in collaboration with LeadersWord. We live in a new normal. At a time when organizations, as well as individuals, are unsure of what life will be like post-COVID-19, one thing is certain: remote work is here to stay. According to a 2020 Gallup poll, 72% of office workers said that they would prefer to work remotely at least two days a week, and one-third said they would like to work from home in perpetuity.thriveglobal.com
