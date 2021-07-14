Cancel
Health

Caregivers Limit Duties Without Feeling Guilty: Stop the Risk of Caregiver Burnout & Depression Before it’s Too Late

By Gary M Burns
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealizing that one cannot go it alone is the first step in taking control of a caregiver’s situation. Re-evaluate the demands of an ailing elderly parent without guilt. What does it cost to be a caregiver for an elderly family member who is no longer able to manage independently? The answer depends on the duration of care and the extent of work that has to be done. A caregiver also has to consider family obligations – attention to children and spouse – and current employment if she has a job outside the home.

thriveglobal.com

