Improving your wellbeing when working from home

As the world braces to see what the pandemic has in store for us in the future, the laws on lockdowns are starting to ease. And as people leave their homes they are greeted back into their old way of life, though with a few more masks and hand sanitizers than before. But, all of this is happening very slowly and there are still plenty of people who won’t be going to the office any time soon. While it may be comfortable to work from home at first, this routine can take a lot out of you. Dr. Schwarzburg, MD at Skinly Aesthetics is passing out a few health and wellness tips to keep your skin as well as body healthy and strong throughout the rest of the lockdown.