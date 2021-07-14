Cancel
Lifestyle

Why you need a vacation

By Dr. Cindy McGovern
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might seem counterintuitive, but after a year plus of staying away from your workplace, you probably need a vacation. Even if you’ve been out of work for a substantial amount of time during the pandemic, you probably need a vacation. There’s nothing relaxing about being unemployed, underemployed or working...

