Atlanta startup CannaGo combats cannabis stigma with CBD delivery service

VDart, the leading provider of mobility and digital solutions headquartered in Atlanta, has been recognized with Diverse Supplier of the Year - IT 2021 award by Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) at Toyota Supplier Virtual Conference held on April 19. Toyota honors its suppliers who have provided significant contributions in promoting and sustaining diversity + inclusion in the communities where we live and work. VDart is proud to earn this recognition for meeting Toyota’s highest standards in quality as Diverse Supplier of the Year - IT 2021. “We exist to solve complex problems through innovation and human ingenuity for a better world, creating shared success for all. We are deeply honored to be recognized by Toyota for excellence in supplier diversity;” said Sidd Ahmed, President, and CEO at VDart. Toyota sets supplier expectations in key areas, each reflecting a specific element related to performance and contributing to the company’s reputation for excellence. These criteria ensure suppliers consistently support the efficiency of operation, promote commitment to continuous improvement, and add Toyota’s ability to retain leadership in the mobility marketplace. At Toyota, diversity and inclusion are strategic business priorities and Supplier Diversity is an essential business strategy. Specifically, Toyota’s objective is to develop world-class standards for diversity throughout every aspect of their operations, including community and business partnerships. VDart is committed to a corporate culture that promotes diversity + inclusion, social and environment responsibility, both internally and throughout its supply chain. VDart is a minority-owned enterprise certified by National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). VDart Inc. has won several accolades for its contributions to minority business development. The most recent ones include the 2020 Supplier of the Year Award – Class IV by Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) and Sidd Ahmed the CEO of VDart being named as 2020 MBE Advocate of the Year. VDart spent 36% of its total spend on small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses with 52% of its workforce being diverse. About VDart: VDart is the leading provider of mobility and digital technology solutions globally in Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Healthcare Industries. The company’s technology powers next generation of mobility through its fleet management, digital key, in-vehicle, infotainment, and connected vehicle solutions. The company brings extensive experience in collaborating with leading automotive OEMs, Tier1 suppliers and fleet owners to develop advanced mobility solutions to support the growing need for mobility on-demand. Led by a strong global team located across 10 countries including USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Japan, Australia & India, the company provides solution expertise for custom turn-key projects for design and implementation of future concepts and cutting-edge technologies, delivering frictionless customer experience, creating better business value. The company partners with its clients in ideation, strategy, prototyping, testing, product launch and steady state support and has deep expertise in emerging technologies such as blockchain, IOT, UI/UX, AR/VR, Cloud, Data Science, Machine Learning, AI, NLP, Analytics, Identity management, and Intelligent automation.