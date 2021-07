If you feed the alligators, they will come. One woman decided to befriend a local gator that appears to live in water at the back of her property. What appears to be her brother films the interaction between the woman and the alligator bestie. He uploaded the viral video to Facebook, where it now has 2.3 million views. He captioned the wild video, “Afternoon on the deck whiskey and water and Sis and her best friend.”