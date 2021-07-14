Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston Properties partners with Singapore's GIC, CPP Investments for U.S. real estate deals .

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

July 14 (Reuters) - Real estate investment trust Boston Properties has established a co-investment program with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC to acquire office properties in the United States.

The companies will acquire and operate office properties in Boston’s primary markets that include Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco among others. (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
New York State
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Properties#Gic#Investment#Gic#Cpp Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Country
Singapore
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Increases Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$15.00

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.72.
Energy Industryirei.com

Brookfield announces $600m IPO to invest in renewables

Brookfield Asset Management has priced an IPO of $600 million senior notes, which it will use to help fund renewable-energy projects. Brookfield is planning to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the notes, which are due in 2032, to finance or refinance recently completed and future energy-efficient green buildings and renewable-energy projects.
Cook County, MNcookcountynews-herald.com

Will Recent Real Estate Transactions Affect My Property Taxes?

Cook County real estate has seen sharp increases in demand in 2020 and 2021, which is reflected in the asking prices of recent listings. Several examples exist where a property that sold just two or three years ago, with a lengthy marketing time, has been recently re-marketed at 20 percent to 30 percent (or more) over the last sale price […]
Real Estatearxiv.org

Time Varying Risk in U.S. Housing Sector and Real Estate Investment Trusts Equity Return

This study examines how housing sector volatilities affect real estate investment trust (REIT) equity return in the United States. I argue that unexpected changes in housing variables can be a source of aggregate housing risk, and the first principal component extracted from the volatilities of U.S. housing variables can predict the expected REIT equity returns. I propose and construct a factor-based housing risk index as an additional factor in asset price models that uses the time-varying conditional volatility of housing variables within the U.S. housing sector. The findings show that the proposed housing risk index is economically and theoretically consistent with the risk-return relationship of the conditional Intertemporal Capital Asset Pricing Model (ICAPM) of Merton (1973), which predicts an average maximum of 5.6 percent of risk premium in REIT equity return. In subsample analyses, the positive relationship is not affected by sample periods' choice but shows higher housing risk beta values for the 2009-18 sample period. The relationship remains significant after controlling for VIX, Fama-French three factors, and a broad set of macroeconomic and financial variables. Moreover, the proposed housing beta also accurately forecasts U.S. macroeconomic and financial conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BSW Wealth Partners Invests $216,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Several other institutional investors...
Kearney, NEfoxnebraska.com

Financial Planner: investing in real estate

KEARNEY, Neb. — Real Estate Agent Ryan Bruna said there are three main ways to invest your money: retirement accounts such as Roth IRA’s and 401(k)s, the stock market or Real Estate. "As Warren Buffett says, 'invest in what you know.' As long as Real Estate has always interested you,...
Real Estatemymotherlode.com

Buying and Financing Investment Real Estate With Friends and Family

A lot has been made about crowdfunding lately. It’s a way for individual investors or buyers to pool funds with others in order to finance whatever it is they want to finance. With real estate, it’s also an opportunity to pool funds and financing together to invest with the assistance of others instead of flying solo on a particular project.
Marketsfinancialsamurai.com

The Delta Variant Investment Thesis For Stocks And Real Estate

If the delta variant is here to stay, we should come up with an investment thesis to navigate new choppy waters. After all, the first rule of financial independence is to never lose money. The second rule of financial independence is to never forget the first rule. It would be...
Real EstatePosted by
Benzinga

Tokenized Real Estate Investments Are Becoming A Reality

The newest real estate investment offering on CrowdStreet, a mixed-use project in Coral Gables, Florida, offers an equity ownership structure that will allow investors to convert their interests into digitized REIT shares as tokens. Why It Matters: Real estate has been one of the greatest investment vehicles throughout history; providing...
WorldAgriculture Online

Singapore's GIC acquires stake in Brazil agtech company Biotrop

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC has acquired an undisclosed minority stake in Brazilian biological agricultural inputs company Biotrop Solucoes Biologicas, both companies said in a statement on Monday. Sao Paulo-based private equity firm Aqua Capital has partially sold its controlling stake in Biotrop to...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

GIC Invests In Qmerit To Supercharge Electrification Efforts

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, joins Lime Rock New Energy to invest in Qmerit, a leader in electrification and green energy transformation. GIC Sovereign Wealth Fund Invests in Qmerit. As countries and corporations all over the globe make firm commitments to reduce carbon...
New York City, NYNew York Post

The hottest real estate markets to invest in, according to experts

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Work from home, but invest across the nation. Real estate investments shouldn’t be limited to where you physically live, as you may be missing out on some of the hottest markets in the nation. The experts at Roofstock agree completely, which is why they are on a mission to make buying and selling properties a breeze while breaking down physical boundaries to enter the lucrative biz.
Real EstateLifehacker

How to Make Your First Real Estate Investment

So, it’s time to make your first real estate investment. Whether you’re buying yourself a condo or house, or looking to flip one for profit, you’re taking a big step. We asked experts for some advice. Don’t go into real estate investing alone. You might be living alone, but you...
Real EstateTimes Union

Dream Real Estate Partners With Side To Deliver Resourceful Real Estate Solutions

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Dream Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Dream Real Estate, a relationship- and community-driven firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces July 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.06667 per unit for the month of July 2021, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on August 13, 2021, to unitholders of record as at July 30, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy