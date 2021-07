CLEMSON - Justyn Ross hasn't been fully cleared to play in 2021, but head coach Dabo Swinney says the Clemson receiver isn't far away either. "He's doing great," Swinney said at Tuesday's media outing in Clemson. "Hopefully in the next day or so we'll have the process complete. Any time you have a complicated medical issue like with Mike Williams, you have a lot of i's and a lot of t's and a lot of people who have to sign off on those type of things.