Move For Hunger Receives $128,000 Donation from the Assurant Foundation

By Move For Hunger
Beloit Daily News
 10 days ago

Assurant employees challenge themselves and move 128,000+ miles in the second edition of the 'Turning Miles into Meals Challenge' resulting in the donation of more than 320,000 meals. RED BANK, N.J., July 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today that they...

www.beloitdailynews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Fight Hunger#Charity#The Assurant Foundation#Red Bank#Meals Challenge#Assurant Cares#Global Housing#Americans#Neotrope
