Fall 2021 New Student Orientation
This year’s CAMP SE is combining with the Big BLUE Experience for one over-the-top New Student Orientation event!. Camp SE is a New Student Orientation held in August before classes begin. It is a great way for incoming students to get to know the University. For over 20 years, the orientation tradition has provided students with an opportunity to meet other students and transition into the college environment. All new students are required to attend Camp SE.www.se.edu
Comments / 0